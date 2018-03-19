Derrick Williams: 10-day contract expires
Williams' 10-contract has expired and the Lakers will not look to re-sign him, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.
Williams inked a contract with the Lakers in early March, but ended up seeing action in just one of five games he was available for. The Lakers will now appartently look elsewhere to fill their final roster spot, which sends Williams back to the free agent market. He could head to the G-League in an attempt to drum up interest elsewhere in the NBA for those in need of depth at the forward positions.
