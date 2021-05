The Magic waived Cannady (ankle) on May 4.

Cannady had already been sidelined after undergoing season-ending right ankle surgery in late April and was on an expiring contract, so the depleted Magic swapped him out for a healthy body in wing Sindarius Thornwell, who received a two-way deal. Before fracturing his ankle, Cannady appeared in eight games for Orlando and averaged 4.3 points in 9.3 minutes per contest.