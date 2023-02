Cannady scored eight points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes of Wednesday's 114-95 win over the Charge.

Cannady struggled to find an impact in Wednesday's contest, attempting just three shots and failing to contribute in any of the peripheral categories. In 19 appearances, Cannady has averaged 13.6 points and 3.0 rebounds across 32 minutes.