Cannady logged nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3PT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes of Thursday's 129-128 win over Maine.

Cannady has been sidelined since Feb. 22 with an undisclosed injury but started in his return to the hardwood Thursday. However, he still saw his minutes limited and should have his restrictions lifted over the course of the next few games.