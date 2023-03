Cannady went scoreless (0-6 FG, 0-3 3PT) with five assists, one rebound, one steal and two blocks over 23 minutes of Tuesday's 132-115 loss to the Blue.

Cannady failed to find his usual impact Tuesday, posting a donut in the score column for the second time this season. Although Tuesday's performance was an outlier, Cannady has struggled as of late, averaging 8.3 points per game in his last 10 appearances.