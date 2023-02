Cannady recorded 31 points (11-18 FG, 5-10 3PT, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 42 minutes of Thursday's 122-117 win over the G League Clippers.

Cannady was red-hot Thursday, pacing South Bay with 31 points on 61 percent shooting. The 24-year-old should continue to see an expanded role with L.J. Figueroa (knee) and Scotty Pippen (concussion) sidelined.