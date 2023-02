Cannady logged 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-12 3PT) three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block over 37 minutes of Wednesday's loss to the Capitanes.

Cannady was ice-cold from beyond the arc Wednesday, throwing up 12 attempts but connecting on just two. Despite the inefficiencies, Cannady managed to put together a strong all-around performance, nabbing a pair of steals and dishing out four assists.