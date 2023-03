Stewart (concussion) scored 22 points (9-20 FG, 4-8 3PT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal in Friday's 119-105 win over the Hustle.

Although Stewart led the Skyforce in points, he was relatively inefficient, making nine of his 20 shot attempts while also turning the ball over five times. Stewart will have one more game to get tuned up before the G League playoffs.