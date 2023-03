Stewart (chest) posted 36 points (15-23 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two blocks in 38 minutes of Monday's 135-133 win over South Bay.

Stewart missed Saturday's game against Iowa with a chest issue but appeared to be at full strength for Monday's contest. His 36 points tied the team-high and marked his best scoring output since Jan. 13. Stewart should continue to be Sioux Falls' top offensive option, especially when Jamal Cain is with the team's parent club.