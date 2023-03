Stewart secured 27 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists a steal and a block in 40 minutes of Thursday's 98-97 win over Stockton.

Stewart paved the way for Sioux Falls on Thursday, leading all scorers with 27 points while dishing out four assists. He did most of his damage in the third quarter, where he poured in 16 points on seven shot attempts.