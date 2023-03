Stewart recorded 23 points (9-9 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 35 minutes of Friday's 131-128 loss to Iowa.

Stewart was incredibly efficient Friday, making all nine of his field goal attempts while swatting a team-high 2 shots. in 18 regular season appearances, Stewart has averaged 21.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 37.5 minutes.