This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Eric Gordon: Waived by Memphis
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
The Grizzlies waived Gordon on Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
This was an expected move by Memphis, as Gordon was never expected to stick around after the 76ers salary dumped him Thursday. Gordon will likely draw some interest from contending teams on the open market.