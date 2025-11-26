Gordon chipped in 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 144-103 loss to the Magic.

Philadelphia went deep into its rotation, thawing out Gordon for what was a rare appearance. He has now graced the court on four occasions this season, typically coming as a result of injuries, lopsided results, or desperation. While he was actually able to contribute across multiple categories, managers need not concern themselves with this effort, given he hadn't left the bench during the previous six games.