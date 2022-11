Mika managed 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 101-88 loss to Ontario.

With Scoot Henderson (nose) sidelined, the Ignite struggled mightily. However, Mika was one of the few bright spots, as he tied his season high with 14 points and notched his second double-double across six appearances.