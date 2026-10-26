Boozer registered 16 points (6-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 31 minutes in Sunday's 123-112 win over the Kings.

Boozer had a rough shooting night, but he made up for it with his rebounding and defensive contributions. He's taken at least 13 shots in every game, so he's enjoying a big role on offense right from the get-go, but he's just shooting just 28.6 percent from the floor. Boozer's ability to contribute across multiple categories gives him considerable fantasy upside, although his efficiency remains an issue.

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