Coward posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 25 minutes during Thursday's 137-96 win over the Kings.

Coward was unable to reach the second double-double for the first time this season. Still, the rookie out of WSU was certainly keeping close tabs ahead of this game, and several NBA teams should be keeping close tabs on him due to his solid display. Coward was the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.