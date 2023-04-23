Brooks was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and got ejected during the second half of Game 3 against the Lakers on Saturday, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

Brooks hit LeBron James in the groin area during the third quarter and was ejected, which shouldn't be surprising given the ejection of James Harden during Game 3 of the series between the 76ers and Nets. Plus, the history of Brooks against James and the Lakers could've played a factor in the decision as well. Brooks ends Game 3 with seven points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and a steal across 19 minutes.