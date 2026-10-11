Brooks totaled 15 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 102-98 preseason win over San Antonio.

Brooks turned in another decent performance, finishing as one of four Suns players to score double digits. Coming off the best season of his career, Brooks should once again find himself playing a key role for Phoenix. However, managers should remember that last season's production came during a time when others were injured. With Miles Bridges also now vying for touches, it is unlikely Brooks will be able to repeat his heroics from the 2025-26 campaign.