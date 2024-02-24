Williams ended with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and eight assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 101-95 loss to the Clippers.

Williams led Memphis in assists in the contest, and he's now dished at least seven dimes in each of his past six games. He's averaging a solid 13.0 points, 7.8 assists 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals over that span while consistently logging minutes in the mid-to-upper-30s, giving the injury-plagued Grizzlies a boost and continuing his emergence as a viable fantasy asset. Williams should continue to get plenty of run down the stretch with Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger) both out until at least mid-March and Memphis in the midst of a lost season.