Williams was ejected from Thursday's game against Portland after being assessed two technical fouls, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. He'll end the night with six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in seven minutes.

Williams was quickly assessed a pair of technical fouls after he disagreed with a call. Svi Mykhailiuk and John Konchar could pick up additional playing time the rest of the way Thursday in Williams' absence.