Jazz's Vince Williams: Tossed vs. Blazers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams was ejected from Thursday's game against Portland after being assessed two technical fouls, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. He'll end the night with six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in seven minutes.
Williams was quickly assessed a pair of technical fouls after he disagreed with a call. Svi Mykhailiuk and John Konchar could pick up additional playing time the rest of the way Thursday in Williams' absence.