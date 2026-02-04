site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Vince Williams: Won't play Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Williams (trade pending) is out for Thursday's game against the Hawks.
The trade sending Williams to Utah has not yet been finalized, so Williams won't be available for Thursday's game. The fourth-year guard will likely make his Jazz debut Saturday against the Magic.
