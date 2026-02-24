Jazz's Vince Williams: Headed for further testing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is feared to have suffered a significant injury to his left knee and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.
Williams suffered the injury during Monday's clash against Houston and was unable to return to the game. Todd also notes that the 25-year-old was spotted leaving the arena on crutches. The Jazz will presumably hold off on providing any additional updates on the severity of Williams' injury until his scans come back.