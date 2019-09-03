Hasheem Thabeet: Staging comeback
Thabeet is scheduled to appear in five-on-five scrimmages with the Knicks this week and the Bucks the week after, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Thabeet's workouts will essentially functions as auditions for a potential training-camp deal. Even if Thabeet does sign with the Knicks, Bucks or another team, the 7-foot-2 center will face an uphill battle to win a roster spot after having not appeared in the NBA since the 2013-14 campaign, when he suited up in 46 games between the Pistons and Thunder. Thabeet was out of basketball entirely in 2018-19, with his most recent competitive action coming in 2017-18 in the Japanese B.League.
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...