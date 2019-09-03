Thabeet is scheduled to appear in five-on-five scrimmages with the Knicks this week and the Bucks the week after, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Thabeet's workouts will essentially functions as auditions for a potential training-camp deal. Even if Thabeet does sign with the Knicks, Bucks or another team, the 7-foot-2 center will face an uphill battle to win a roster spot after having not appeared in the NBA since the 2013-14 campaign, when he suited up in 46 games between the Pistons and Thunder. Thabeet was out of basketball entirely in 2018-19, with his most recent competitive action coming in 2017-18 in the Japanese B.League.