Hasheem Thabeet: Waived by Mad Ants
The Mad Ants waived Thabeet on Thursday.
Thabeet hadn't played a major role with the club this season, though he did average 16.5 minutes in the nine games he appeared in. The 7-foot-3 center will now join the available player pool barring another team claiming him off waivers.
