Hasheem Thabeet: Lands with Fort Wayne at 18th overall
The Fort Wayne Mad Ants drafted Thabeet 18th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Thabeet played internationally in 2017-18 with the Yokohama B-Corsairs after a number of years in the NBA ranks. He has returned to the US and will aim to make another strong impression with Fort Wayne.
