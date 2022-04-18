Bogdanovic (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's Game 2 at Miami, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bogdanovic has battled a series of lower-body issues over the last few months, but he's missed only one game (March 25 vs. GSW) dating back to the start of February. The expectation is that he'll again push through soreness in his left ankle, as he did during Sunday's Game 1 loss. Bogdanovic finished that contest with six points (0-8 FG, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench.