Bogdanovic (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's Game 2 at Miami, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bogdanovic has battled a series of lower-body issues over the last few months, but he's missed only one game (March 25 vs. GSW) dating back to the start of February. The expectation is that he'll again push through soreness in his left ankle, as he did during Sunday's Game 1 loss. Bogdanovic finished that contest with six points (0-8 FG, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Second-leading scorer off bench•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Available for Friday's play-in•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will be game-time decision Friday•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Added to injury report•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Available at Houston•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Probable at Houston•