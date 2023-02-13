Bogdanovic (hip) is listed as available for Monday's matchup against the Hornets.
As expected, Bogdanovic has been cleared minutes after head coach Nate McMillan said the sharpshooter "should" play. Bogdanovic has appeared in 10 straight games (two starts) and is averaging 13.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 28.3 minutes during that stretch. He should garner a similar role against Charlotte.
