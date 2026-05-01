Kispert recorded four points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to New York in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Kispert wasn't able to find much success off the bench for Atlanta as the season came to a disappointing end. Following his mid-season trade to the Hawks from the Wizards, Kispert appeared in 39 regular-season contests with averages of 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 18.2 minutes per contest.