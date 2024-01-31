Hunter (knee) isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Lakers and will be under a minutes restriction "in the teens," Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter has started in each of his 24 appearances to date, but he'll come off the bench for the first time all season as he makes his return from a 19-game absence after requiring a non-surgical procedure for the right knee injury he suffered in December. The 26-year-old is eventually expected to supplant Saddiq Bey in the starting five, but Hunter could come off the bench for a few games while gradually ramping up his minutes before the Hawks are ready to move him back to the top unit.