Hunter finished with 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 139-124 win over the Knicks.

Hunter has scored in double digits in 10 straight games, averaging 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 48/42/83 shooting. He's mostly a source of points and threes for fantasy managers, but his secure role means he's worth rostering in many formats.