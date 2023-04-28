Murray closed Thursday's 128-120 loss to the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Murray returned from a one-game absence, ending with a double-double as the Hawks were finally bundled out of the playoffs. On the whole, Murray put together a serviceable season, yet certainly fell short of the mark in a couple of areas. His fit alongside Trae Young remains questionable, especially given his continued inability to spread the floor with any regularity.