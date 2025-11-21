Daniels contributed eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 135-126 loss to the Spurs.

Daniels didn't have his best scoring output in this nine-point loss, as Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jalen Johnson did that, but Daniels also delivered solid numbers in other categories. A defensive specialist who can also let it rain from three-point range, Daniels has enough talent to be a valuable fantasy option due to his ability to fill the stat sheet across all categories, even on games where his scoring output is limited and where his shot isn't falling. Fantasy managers should continue to trust him even when he has down games like Thursday's.