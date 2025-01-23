Daniels finished with 20 points (10-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 loss to the Pistons.

Trae Young had a subpar performance Wednesday, but Daniels stepped up and was impressive on both ends of the court. This was his second double-double of the season and the second time he reached the 20-point mark over his last three outings. The scoring exploits don't stop there, however, as Daniels has also scored in double digits in eight of his last nine outings, averaging 14.8 points per contest in that stretch.