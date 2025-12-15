Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Double-doubles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels supplied 27 points (13-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 120-117 win over Philadelphia.
Daniels set a new season high in scoring in this one, as he notched his second straight double-double and helped Atlanta earn their seventh straight victory over Philadelphia. Daniels will look to keep the good times rolling Thursday with a favorable matchup with the Hornets.
