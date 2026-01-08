Daniels recorded 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-100 win over the Pelicans.

Daniels notched his seventh straight game scoring in double figures and led the team with eight assists in Wednesday's win. He also recorded three steals for the first time since Dec. 1 after tallying nine games with at least three swipes in October and November. With Trae Young traded to Washington on Wednesday, Daniels should continue to serve as one of Atlanta's top playmaking options. The 22-year-old guard is averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.9 minutes per game over his last 15 outings.