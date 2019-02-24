Hawks' John Collins: Grabs 23rd double-double
Collins scored 19 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 win over the Suns.
The double-double was his 23rd of the season but his first in six games. Collins has been playing a little further from the basket over the last month, averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 boards, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.3 assists over the last 14 games, and it remains to be seen whether he'll continue to trade rebounds for a handful more shot attempts from beyond the arc down the stretch.
