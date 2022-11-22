Okongwu provided 18 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and 10 rebounds across 20 minutes during Monday's 114-102 loss to Cleveland.

Okongwu turned in a strong performance after failing to show much life in his last three matchups. He enjoyed an efficient shooting night and also knocked down a season-high six shots from the charity stripe. Okongwu has scored in double figures only six other times this season, so this type of production on the offensive end isn't something that can be counted on at this point.