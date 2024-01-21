Young suffered a concussion in Saturday's 116-95 loss to Cleveland and won't play Monday against Sacramento, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports. He finished the contest with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five assists and one rebound in 28 minutes prior to departing.

Young isn't traveling with Atlanta for the start of its two-game road trip, putting him in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's game at Golden State as well. With Young out for at least Monday's game, Dejounte Murray will take on increased usage as the Hawks' starting point guard, while supporting backcourt players such as Bogdan Bogdanovic, Garrison Mathews, Patty Mills and Trent Forrest could see expanded roles in the rotation.