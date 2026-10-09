Young finished with 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists and two steals across 17 minutes in Thursday's 111-109 preseason win over the Knicks.

Young made the most of his abbreviated playing time and looked good orchestrating the offense alongside several projected starters, such as Kyshawn George, AJ Dybantsa and Anthony Davis. The veteran guard's combination of perimeter scoring and elite playmaking should remain central to Washington's offensive approach once the regular season begins, so fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned about his limited playing time in the preseason.