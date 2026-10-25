Young totaled 25 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 124-120 win over Chicago.

The 25 points led the Wizards on the night, as Young just missed extending his double-double streak to three games to begin the season. He's looking as productive as ever in his first full campaign for Washington, averaging 22.3 points, 11.3 assists, 2.7 threes, 1.7 boards and 1.0 steals so far in 2026-27 while launching 8.7 three-point attempts a game, volume comparable to his last couple years in Atlanta.