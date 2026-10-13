Young finished with 11 points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Monday's 131-122 preseason loss to the Nets.

On one hand, Young struggled to find his shooting rhythm, making just one field goal and relying heavily on free throws for his scoring. However, the veteran point guard dazzled as a playmaker with 11 assists, even if the eight turnovers were concerning. Still, the fact that Young posted a double-double despite his offensive inefficiency is a great sign of him being ready for the start of the 2026-27 regular season. Young's passing volume remains an important fantasy asset, but his ball security and shooting efficiency will be worth monitoring. If he stays healthy, he should have a sizable role as the team's primary floor general in a dynamic lineup alongside AJ Dybantsa, Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis.