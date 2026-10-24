Young posted 22 points (5-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), a rebound, 12 assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 112-102 loss to the Raptors.

Even though the Wizards suffered their first loss of the season, Young posted an impressive stat line and excelled as a playmaker. Young has posted at least 20 points and 12 assists in each of his first two games of the season, and he's enjoying a sizzling start to the season, although it remains to be seen if he can keep it up for an extended stretch -- and if he stays healthy as well.