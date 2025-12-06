Young (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards and remains out indefinitely, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young hasn't played since Oct. 29 while he rehabs from a sprained left MCL. The Hawks announced at the end of November that the star point guard would be re-evaluated sometime in mid-December, but until more information is available, Young can be considered doubtful for Atlanta's NBA Cup consolation schedule.