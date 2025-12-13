The Hawks announced Saturday that Young (knee) is expected to return to practice next week.

Young has been sidelined by a sprained MCL in his right knee since late October, but it appears the All-Star point guard has progressed enough in his recovery to return to practice. He'll need to go through multiple 5-on-5 practice sessions before being given the green light to play, but even when he does return, he'll likely operate on a minutes restriction to ease his way back into game shape. Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jalen Johnson will continue to operate in larger roles on offense in Young's absence.