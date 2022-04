Young finished with 38 points (13-25 FG, 4-11 3PT, 8-9 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one block in Friday's 107-101 win over Cleveland.

Young put up just six points in the first half before exploding for 32 points in the second half. The two-time All-Star helped Atlanta secure the Eastern Conference's eighth seed, pitting the Hawks against the Miami Heat in a first-round matchup.