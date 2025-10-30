Young (knee) will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of his injury, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Mouhamed Gueye fell into the side of Young's right leg during Wednesday's game against Brooklyn, and the star guard was quickly ruled out for the rest of the way. The injury was deemed a right knee sprain, but the Hawks will have Young undergo further testing to determine its severity. Atlanta's next game is Friday against Indiana.