Krejci closed Friday's 126-111 loss to the Heat with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in 22 minutes.

Krejci connected on at least three triples for the third straight game, although he added very little else, as per usual. While he has been a sporadic source of points off the bench, on the whole, Krejci hasn't been able to make the most of his opportunities. In 28 appearances, he is averaging just 10.6 points and 2.7 three-pointers in 23.6 minutes per game. At best, he can be utilized as a three-point streamer, if and when the situation arises.