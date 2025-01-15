Risacher ended Tuesday's 122-117 win over the Suns with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and four rebounds over 17 minutes.

The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft had a night to forget as he posted a season-low two points. He's off to a cold start in January, as he's shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the arc over his last six games with averages of 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.7 three-pointers.