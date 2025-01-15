Risacher ended Tuesday's 122-117 win over the Suns with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and four rebounds over 17 minutes.
The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft had a night to forget as he posted a season-low two points. He's off to a cold start in January, as he's shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the arc over his last six games with averages of 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.7 three-pointers.
More News
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Struggles in loss•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Plays well in win•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Held to five points•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Scores season-low two points•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Solid output in win•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Only four points in loss•