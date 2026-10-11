Risacher finished with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 24 minutes in Sunday's 132-115 preseason win over the Rockets.

Risacher delivered a productive offensive showing, connecting on seven of his 13 field-goal attempts, and the young forward also chipped in defensively with a steal and a block, finishing with a plus-7 rating. His three turnovers were a minor blemish, but he otherwise displayed encouraging scoring versatility. Risacher's ability to contribute from the perimeter while providing secondary defensive production gives Dallas another wing option, as he looks to deliver a bounce-back year in 2026-27 after a subpar sophomore season in 2025-26. Risacher is competing for minutes on the wing, but this performance is certainly a step in the right direction.