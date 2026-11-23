Risacher closed with 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 win over the Jazz.

Risacher contributed effectively inside the arc and on the glass despite missing all five of his three-point attempts. His eight rebounds were particularly useful, giving him a respectable fantasy line without relying entirely on perimeter shooting. The third-year forward continues to offer complementary production in Dallas' rotation, but his limited playmaking and inconsistent outside shooting can restrict his value. He seems to be trending in the right direction, scoring double-digit points in four of his last six appearances while averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 boards per game in that span.